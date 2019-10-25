Within the Raleigh County Veterans Museum, many treasures and artifacts continue to be found. One treasure, found a year ago, led to this year's theme of the museum's annual Veterans Day ceremony, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m.
This year's ceremony will be honoring the original seven founders of the museum, who are all military veterans, and according to the museum's curator, Cindy Parker, their efforts deserve to be recognized.
The Veterans Museum is chock-full of artifacts, and although Parker has been the curator since 2016, she continues to find new objects she hasn't seen before, including a scrapbook.
"About a year ago I just found this scrapbook on a shelf. I was so surprised when I opened it up," she said.
The scrapbook is filled with newspaper clippings dating back to 1995, when the original founders began the process of opening the museum. The clippings show the efforts the founders invested in to finally open the museum in 2001.
"These men have brought in such a rich history to this museum," Parker explained. "It's only fitting we honor them and all their efforts, and what they've allowed everyone to enjoy."
The founders were Mike Pozega, WWII; Ralph Withrow, WWII; John Shumate, WWII; Howard "Sarge" Manning, WWII; Okey Mills, WWII; Vernon Barley, Korean War; and Russell Neely, WWII. All have passed away.
Family members of the founders will also be present at the ceremony, Parker said, and will take part in the "Healing Fields" portion of the ceremony.
The Healing Fields portion of the ceremony allows a person to reserve a flag in remembrance of a veteran, or to honor a veteran still with us. Names of veterans will also be read aloud, with the traditional ringing of a bell, like past ceremonies.
"We call it the Healing Fields because all veterans have scars in some sort of way and need to heal," Parker said.
To reserve a flag for Healing Fields, visit the museum, open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to fill out a form. There is a $5 fee, and the deadline to reserve a flag is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The scrapbook honoring the founders will be showcased in the museum on the day of the ceremony, and Parker hopes many will attend.
The Veterans Museum continues to expand, and it's busting at the seams with artifacts. So, the museum will be moving to a new building near the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center in the upcoming months. Although the new space will offer more room and land, the renovations will cost anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000, Parker explained.
"We hope the community will want to donate money to go toward the expansion, to help keep the museum alive," she said. "Soon, we will have an account set up at City National Bank for people to donate money toward the museum.
"We want to continue our work in the Veterans Museum and honor their history and showcase their sacrifices."
