OAK HILL — While Christmas trees are up in many homes and store shelves are stocked to overflowing with items designed to entice youngsters’ dreams of presents left by Santa Claus, locally there’s a dedicated group of volunteers whose focus is on Thanksgiving.
The Community Thanksgiving Meal, held in Oak Hill for nearly 20 years, is designed to ensure that anyone who needs a Thanksgiving dinner can get a free, hot meal. An additional purpose is to provide a place where those who just want to enjoy a meal in the company of others can do so. Meals are also delivered to shut-ins and others who can’t make it out to the center.
The 2019 Community Thanksgiving Meal will be at the Lewis Christian Community Center at 469 Central Ave. in Oak Hill. Those dining at the center are invited to join the meal from noon to 2 p.m. Deliveries begin at 11 a.m.
To have meals delivered, or if you have questions about the delivery areas, please call one of the following locations with name, telephone number, directions to delivery location and number of meals requested: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 304-469-3223 or Oak Hill United Methodist Church at 304-469-4126. Delivery requests will be accepted only through Nov. 22.
• • •
The outreach started 19 years ago in the basement of Oak Hill’s tiny St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. A total of 500 meals was served that first year.
Over the years, the meal has grown exponentially and, in 2018, the numbers of those served reached into the thousands around Fayette County, according to Lesley Taylor, the project’s current coordinator.
“In 2018, a total of 2,568 meals were served: 1,841 meals were delivered, 575 meals were carried out and 147 folks dined in with us,” she said earlier this week.
Last Thanksgiving, volunteers donated, cooked and served 81 whole turkeys and 67 turkey breasts, 60 pans (12x20 size) of stuffing, 1,105 pounds of mashed potatoes, 708 pounds of green beans, 230 pounds of cranberry sauce, 60 gallons of gravy, 2,500 rolls and 2,800 individual desserts.
“The Community Thanksgiving meal got its beginning in the basement of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, serving 500 meals the first year,” Taylor said. “Now in its 19th year, the meal has quadrupled in size and is now located at the Lewis Christian Community Center.
“The Community Thanksgiving Meal is truly a blessing to those who receive meals, as well as the volunteers preparing the meals.”
Volunteers are always needed to pull off such a massive undertaking, and Taylor urges anyone who would like to take part to contact her.
“We encourage everyone to come volunteer with us,” she said. “Cooks, servers, set-up and cleanup crews are needed starting Monday, Nov. 25, and continuing through Thanksgiving Day.”
The project has grown “to involve hundreds of volunteers, multiple churches, civic groups, organizations, and feeds thousands of people every year who could use a hot meal,” Taylor wrote on the group’s Facebook page.
“This meal could not happen without the extensive support of the community and our generous neighbors — get involved, get your church involved, get your sports team involved, your school, civic organization…
“We could use all the help we can get; you will be very glad you helped out.”
Anyone wishing to volunteer in any manner is asked to call Taylor at 304-382-1421 or send a message via the 19th Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal page on Facebook.
Financial contributions as well as donations of items for the meal are welcome as well.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the meal can contact Taylor at the phone number above. Financial donations can be sent to Community Thanksgiving Meal, c/o St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 345 Kelly Ave., Oak Hill, WV 25901, noting “Thanksgiving meal” in the memo.
Anyone wishing to donate thawed turkeys or turkey breasts can bring them to the Lewis Christian Community Center on Monday, Nov. 25.
