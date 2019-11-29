Annual Oak Hill Thanksgiving dinner breaks delivery record

Every year Lesley Taylor spends her Thanksgiving helping those who don’t get the typical holiday meal. While most are at home preparing meals for their families, she and countless others are working to ready thousands of meals for those they know in the community, and for some they don’t even know at all.
Why does she do this? These people are her family, she said, and she will continue to do it until she no longer can.
Every year in Oak Hill, hundreds of volunteers come together to host the Oak Hill Community Thanksgiving Meal. Whether it be packing up meals for them to be delivered, assisting in carry out orders for families to take home, or serving up food to those who just want to come in and have a sit down meal, the volunteers work several days before Thanksgiving to make sure everyone can enjoy the holiday.
The annual event has entered its 19th year, and Taylor, the event’s coordinator, has taken it over for the last five years. She recalls when she was first asked to take the position on, and while the thought overwhelmed her at first, now she couldn’t imagine spending her Thanksgiving holiday any other way.
“The lady that founded it, called me up one October and told me she was ready to hand it off and thought I should do it,” Taylor explained. “When she first asked me, I told her no. I told her I had a full-time job and it would just all be too much, but she kept calling me and was very persistent.”
Six years ago, Taylor spent a Thanksgiving with the original founder at the annual dinner. She fell in love, and has been doing it ever since.
While prepping for the meal does begin several days before Thanksgiving, the real work begins in the summer, when volunteers start working to raise money for the food. They begin applying for grants, and send out releases to local businesses in hopes of receiving donations.
This year, due to help from State Farm Insurance, a large monetary donation was made, taking care of all the delivery meals this season, which hit a record high this year.
Taylor said on average, they deliver 1,400 to 1,500 meals around the Fayette County area each year. This year, they delivered 2,250 meals, which were free to anyone who pre-ordered one, offering up all the traditional Thanksgiving fixins’, and a tasty dessert.
While 84 percent of the annual dinner is deliveries, Taylor said, they usually have around 150 guests who attend to have an actual sit-down meal. She gets pleasure in seeing those familiar faces each year.
“I spend my whole Thanksgiving day here,” Taylor explained. “As far as family goes, this is my family. This is my Thanksgiving family, and I wouldn’t trade them for the world.”
For her, there’s nothing quite like seeing her community come together. It’s encouraging, she’s said, to see so many people have the desire to come together to help others have a happy holiday.
“There’s a lot of people in our area that need a meal, that want a meal, and just don’t have the means, and that’s why we do this.”
