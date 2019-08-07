Annual Car Show returning to State Fair of West Virginia

American National Insurance Company of Lewisburg and its Family of Companies have once again partnered with the State Fair of West Virginia to produce this year’s sixth annual “State Fair Car Show.”
The event will take place on the main fairgrounds on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. during the 95th state fair celebration.
According to the fair’s press release, the event is open to “1969 or older Custom Hot Rods, Rat Rods, Classic, Antiques, and Drag Cars” and “a limited number of 1970 to 1985 hot rods and muscle cars will be accepted.”
Those organizing event have made it clear that pre-registration is recommended, as they are only accepting one hundred entries total.
State Fair of West Virginia CEO Kelly Collins explained that early registration will be available until Aug. 1. Up until the Aug. 1 deadline, registration will cost $25. The price of registration will raise to $40 after the cut-off date.
If spots are available, cars can be registered up until the day of the event, but day-of registration cannot be guaranteed.
Registration can be completed on the state fair’s official website at www.statefairofwv.com or by phone at 304-645-1090.
Participants of the event will be met at the gate the morning of the car show, where they will be given information packets of the day’s activities as well as two gate admission tickets and a special sponsor’s gift.
A lunch on the grounds will also be provided to those participating in the car show.
All morning, fairgoers and other participants will be able to peruse the various entered cars and later they will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites in the following categories: People’s Choice, The Long Drive Award, Kid’s Choice, Best Paint Job, Sponsor’s Choice, Participant’s Pick and The Best of West Virginia Ribbon.
Heather Falls, from Marketing and Recruiting at American National, mentioned that, this year, the fair is hoping to bring in professionals to judge for the Best of Show category, but nothing has been solidified yet.
According to Falls, Dylan Boone- who is a multiple line general agent for American National- has been directly involved in the planning and execution of this event for the past six years.
“He has worked side-by-side with the state fair to bring this event to life,” she stated, adding that American National became involved with the fair six years ago when Boone was looking for ways to host a community event that would highlight what American National has to offer while also giving back to their clients.
During an interview at last year’s event, Boone stated that the one-day event was created “to highlight American National’s presence within the community and bring a new element to the fair that pays tribute to the past.”
“Current clients are invited in appreciation of their business; prospective clients and car enthusiasts have an opportunity to learn more about our wide array of products, including our “Collector Car” insurance. The hospitality tent is manned by agents and staff. Lunch is provided for all car owners who entered the show. From hot dogs to moon pies, we celebrate the day in an all-American way...”
Sponsoring agents affiliated with American National for this year’s event along with Dylan Boone are Ty Donovan, Mike Gwinn, and Knight Henderson.
“We have worked with the fair to bring a different event with different elements. The fair is a great place to host an event like this…” Falls said.
Collins shared similar views stating that the State Fair Car show has been such a wonderful addition to [the] schedule the past few years.”
“We are thrilled that American National and its Family of Companies have joined us again this year as we continue another State Fair tradition! The car show adds a certain flair to the fair. It is a really neat addition to come and see all those old cars sitting on the grounds.”
❖
The 2019 State Fair themed “Summer’s Greatest Adventure,” is a 10-day fair scheduled from Thursday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 17.
The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million-dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education.
For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com, follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter, or call 304-645-1090.