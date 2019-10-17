Annual candlelight vigil honors 24 lives lost due to domestic violence

Twenty-four deaths caused by domestic violence were reported within the last year in West Virginia.
Those 24 individuals were honored Thursday evening, as purple candles were lit under the gazebo at Jim Word Memorial Park in Beckley during the Women's Resource Center's 29th annual candlelight vigil.
"Twenty-nine is a lot of years," Patricia Bailey, the Women's Resource Center's (WRC) executive director, said during a program before the vigil. "Let's pray there is not a 30th here in Raleigh County, but today we're here to honor the women, children and men who have lost their lives to domestic violence and to celebrate those who have survived and continued to survive domestic violence."
Little paper lanterns flickered within the dark auditorium of The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre. The lighting fit the mood — it was dark and solemn.
Bailey said although the community is finally talking about issues that five years ago people would have never dreamed of talking about, it still isn't enough. Every day victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are listening to words and behaviors from others leaving them in disbelief, she said.
"We hear things like, 'Did you close your legs to keep him from assaulting you?' or 'Did you pray hard enough?' or 'We don't want to ruin his life; he's actually a really great guy that just made a mistake,'" Bailey said.
"Enough is enough, and we have to change this. We can change this. We have a vote and a voice and at the end of the day, it's on us."
Samantha Sizemore, of WRC, said this year's theme was simple — the fact anyone, at any time, can become a victim of domestic violence. It's about hope, help, and believing in the need to stop victim blaming, she added.
Bailey went on to explain domestic violence and sexual assault are the only crimes where the victims are often blamed for the crime.
"In 2020, let's put the blame where it belongs. We can't expect victims to come forward and seek help if we're not going to support or believe them," she said.
Domestic violence is the leading cause of death of women, more than any other type of accidents combined, and the choice to commit an act of domestic violence is a choice of the abuser, not the victim, Bailey said.
•••
Leigh Ann Day finally left her abuser after one night when he tried to beat her with her son's aluminum baseball bat.
This wasn't the only act of violence her abuser had committed, she said, remembering when police officers once took photos of her legs, after her abuser beat her badly.
"I married a man and thought he could change," said Day, a guest speaker at Thursday's program. "I remember the night he finally left, in true Jerry Springer fashion, on a tractor, after busting my toilet and all of my walls."
The whole summer of 2005, Day remembers sleeping with a video camera facing the back of her fields on her 10-acre farm, because, as her counselor said, her abuser would be back.
She wasn't wrong.
Day's abuser broke a restraining order she had against him many times. She said one time he rolled large bales of hay into her home, in an attempt to knock it off its foundation.
Since the 1970s, three deaths occur per month in West Virginia due to acts of domestic violence, and many of these deaths occur after the victim has left the abuser and the abuser returns.
In 2006, Day worked to introduce a bill in the West Virginia Legislature based on protective orders for victims of domestic violence. Today, she is a union leader and works to lead and help others who have been abused.
"At the end of the day, you can be a success. You can love again, and I'm actually currently engaged," Day told the crowd. "Domestic violence is not life-ending for those of us who end up lucky. It teaches us even though it's hard, it's not the end."
During the program, Greg Lilly, a musician in Beckley, performed his song "Warrior," which he dedicated to his grandmother, a victim of domestic violence, and Belinda Cox.
Cox passed away in October 2017 after succumbing to injuries from domestic violence. Dwayne Michael Lane was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the fatal burning of Cox.
Lilly's song included lines like, "I'm worthy of love that doesn't paralyze," and "We can all be a warrior for somebody."
WRC staff also presented Insight Hope Awards to recognize those who are advocates for domestic violence awareness.
This year's awards went to Raleigh County Magistrate Tomi Peck and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Bridi for their efforts in fighting against domestic violence.
