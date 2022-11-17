Members of the community attend the annual Angel Tree Ceremony at Crossroads Mall in Mt. Hope Thursday. The Angel Tree Ceremony is an opportunity for members of the community to memorialize a loved one. A donation can be made and an angel can be placed on any of the Angel Trees at the Crossroads Mall, Marquee Cinemas - Galleria 14, Raleigh General Hospital or Big Four Drug Stores in Hinton. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video