Animal shelter at odds with city/county plans

Raleigh County and the city of Beckley are looking into plans for how to address the growing number of stray animals in the county now that many are being turned away from the county’s only animal shelter, which is at max capacity.
However, Brett Kees, executive director of the Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC), said the city and county have made no real attempts to include the HSRC in their plans nor have they taken any action on the suggestions he’s previously made to address the problem.
As the number of stary dog and cats is only increasing, Kees said he believes the city and county’s plan would involve building their own shelter which would end up euthanizing most of the animals it takes in to keep up with the sheer volume of strays.
“I'm not helping them build a kill shelter,” Kees said.
While the HSRC is not a partner in the city and county’s venture, a recent contract approved by the Raleigh County Commission seems to imply that they expected the HSRC to cooperate in the endeavor.
During a commission meeting last week, commissioners approved a contract with a consulting firm called Animal Arts to assess the needs for a new animal shelter which will serve the city of Beckley and Raleigh County.
The contract with Animal Arts, which is based out of Colorado, is for $8,600 and will be split 50/50 by the county and city.
As part of the contract, Animal Arts states that it will need access to the current animal shelter in order to conduct a tour as well as collect data.
Kees said he briefly heard mention of Animal Arts during a meeting with Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold on vicious dogs a few weeks ago but knew nothing about the contract until the details of it were published in The Register-Herald.
“That's the first we'd ever heard of it, two weeks ago,” he said. “We didn't know they contracted with anybody. Nobody asked us if they could come on site. And they will not come on site. They will not use our data because we will not assist them in building a kill shelter. . .
“I think it's pretty daggone presumptive of someone, pretty egotistical of someone to say that a company, a privately owned company that has not been involved in any of these discussions, is going to just allow (another company) to come in and mine their data and use their facility.”
Raleigh Commissioner Dave Tolliver said he did not read the details of the Animal Arts contract he approved but said their plans have nothing to do with the HSRC.
“This is strictly between the city and the county,” Tolliver said.
After being advised that the Animal Arts contract did imply participation from the HSRC, Tolliver said he was not aware that was part of the contract, adding that he relies on the county’s attorney to review and approve contracts.
“If (the HSRC) don't cooperate with the people coming in doing the survey and stuff, there's not much we can do about it,” he said. “I was hoping that they would . . . but if they're not going to share data and stuff, I guess the company will have to go to other sources try to get information.”
Billie Trump, treasurer for the city of Beckley, said it’s too soon to tell what will come out of the contract with Animals Arts.
“I think they're probably making some assumptions that aren't correct,” Trump said. “We don't know which way this is gonna go. We don't know whether the city and county, whether it will be economically feasible to build our own shelter – that's what we're bringing these people in for – or would it be better to maybe help fund an addition to the current animal shelter or raise our funding for them.
"There's a lot of different components on the table and nothing has been, from our perspective, there's nothing concrete," Trump said. "That's why we're bringing in some experts to get some guidance.”
Kees, who took over as the executive director of HSRC about a year ago, said HSRC’s relationship with the city and county has been strained over the last few months after he instituted strict guidelines regarding the number of animals the shelter could take in at a time.
Ideally, Kees said he’d like to have no more than 100 animals at the shelter, but their max capacity is between 125 and 130 including no more than 85 dogs. In 2019, prior to him coming onboard, Kees said the shelters averaged about 250 animals at any given time.
“That's twice the carrying capacity of this facility,” he said. “If I do that, how am I better than anybody out there that's hoarding animals in their house?”
With that number of animals, Kees said it’s impossible to meet the standard of care that is set by the ASPCA (Animal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) for shelter animals.
“The ASPCA tells me that 15 minutes (outside) is what these animals need to get every day,” he said. “And we do as best we can. I've got 18 employees, and I've got volunteers. I've got people that come in and walk animals constantly. There's no way we could do that with 250 animals in this building and that's what it would be if you let every animal come in here from animal control.”
As a result of his new policy, Kees said both the city and the county stopped their monthly payments to the animal shelter because he was having to turn away animals brought in by animal control.
“We didn't tell animal control to not bring dogs in, their bosses told them not to,” Kees said. “All I told them is they have to check with us before they can bring animals in. They can't just come in and dump five animals in our intake like they used to. I won't let them do that anymore because my (employees) have come in before to a dead dog laying in the floor that animal control left because they had nowhere else to take (it).”
Raleigh County Animal Control is made up of three officers including one that is funded by the city of Beckley, according to Trump.
Tolliver and Trump confirmed that payments to the HSRC were halted for a few months earlier in the year when the shelter was unable to take in animals from Raleigh County Animal Control. However, both said those payments have since resumed and HSRC also received the funding from the months when payments were halted.
In an article in The Register-Herald in March, HSRC Board President Nancy Johnson said the city gives $5,750 a month to the HSRC, while the county supplies $4,498 monthly. Combined, the contributions cover the costs for 31 animals as the monthly cost to keep an animal is $334, Johnson said.
Kees said contributions from the city and council make up about a one-sixth of the HSRC’s annual budget which will be close to $700,000 this year due to accrued maintenance costs.
He added that HSRC has no contract with the city or county which means they could pull their funding at any time or decide to decrease their allocations.
Kees said the remainder of their annual funds come from private donors, estates and fundraisers.
Instead of focusing on building a new shelter, Kees said the city and county should be focusing on directly addressing the number of strays which continue to multiple across the county and the state.
The address this, Kees said he has proposed a spay and neuter ordinance. Kees said no county in West Virginia has a spay and neuter ordinance. At the state level, there is an article called the West Virginia Spay/Neuter Act but it only applies to animals that are being adopted from an animal shelter.
Kees said some nearby cities, including Pittsburg, have enacted spay and neuter ordinances which have been shown to cut down on the number of strays in an area.
Information posted to the city of Pittsburgh’s website says that a single spay surgery can save 55 unwanted animals from being born, according to research
“Those are 55 animals that won't wait in shelters...or worse,” the websites states. “Additionally, this saves the community money and resources.”
When asked whether the county or city would look into a spay and neuter ordinance, county and city officials had varying reasons why they did not think it would be doable or make an impact on the stray population.
Trump said he did not see how such an ordinance could effectively be enforced.
“It's been discussed, but once again, can we do it from a practical standpoint?” Trump said. “We don't want to pass an ordinance just for window dressing sake. If we pass an ordinance, we should have in effect, the means and methods to enforce that ordinance.”
Tolliver said he did not see how the ordinance could be effective since the majority or animals taken in by the shelter have no owner. He said a spay and neuter ordinance would also unfairly tax animal owners.
“Most people who have animals, I know my little dog we paid to have it spayed or neutered,” Tolliver said. “Most people will do it on their own. But now if you make it a law in Raleigh County that all animals has to be spayed or neutered, what are you gonna do with all the animals that's running loose in the county and nobody knows who owns them?”
Kees said those are details that can be figured out by asking other cities for advice because any plans that the city comes up with that doesn’t actually address and prevent the growing number of stray animals are useless.
“If you don't pass a spay/neuter ordinance, then you're going to continually, every few years, have to expand your operation,” Kees said. “If you pass a spay neuter ordinance, this facility is plenty large enough. Ninety-five percent of the animals that come through this door are unaltered, 95 percent. We've been as high as 1,800 plus animals a year – 95 percent are not fixed. I mean, simple math right there. You require people to fix their animals and you reduce the problem exponentially.”
