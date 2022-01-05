A Robson man is facing misdemeanor charges in Fayette County after alleged animal cruelty.
According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, FCSD deputies originally responded along with Fayette County Animal Control officers on Dec. 14 to a residence on Beards Fork Road to investigate a possible case of animal cruelty.
Once at the residence, deputies found multiple puppies in a small compact cage with no food or water. They also found two other dogs secured in the backyard with no food and water. One of these dogs had what appeared to be piles of household waste in its living area.
Ronald Short, 65, of Robson, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and the misdemeanor offense of unlawful disposition of litter. Short was arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court, where he was released on a $2,500 bond.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or via the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.