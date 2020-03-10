A Raleigh County Animal Control officer resigned this week, after receiving death threats from the public, county officials said.
The employee’s resignation follows the resignation of a second animal control officer last week, leaving the county with just one officer.
J.I. Skaggs, who was hired as a third animal control officer in October, was targeted for hate mail and threats after the public learned in a media report that his supervisor had made a reference to shooting a dog when he was speaking with a local resident.
Skaggs had not made a reference to guns and was not present when a reference to “shooting” was made by a senior officer, but Raleigh County Commission President Tolliver said Skaggs received threatening emails and a prowler at his home after the newspaper published his name.
Skaggs resigned to protect his family, said Tolliver.
“This was just a young boy, and he was doing a tremendous job,” said Tolliver on Tuesday. “You can’t understand the texts and emails he gets.”
One of the texts read, “If you shoot the dog, I’ll shoot you,” Tolliver reported.
Law enforcement has been notified of the threats.
The officers are overseen by Billy Michael, County Commission Assistant Administrator.
Tolliver said that the county wants Skaggs, who was hired in October and set to be trained in North Carolina, to stay in the post, but he has been adamant that he will resign due to the threats made to his personal safety.
His resignation leaves the county with just one officer, a senior officer with 16 years, according to comments made Friday by Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick.
Tolliver reported in September that one of the two animal control officers was ill, leaving only one officer. The ill officer was expected to return to work, and the hiring of Skaggs was expected to give three animal control officers for the county.
Tolliver said county officials have been working hard to build Animal Control to include three officers. In the fall, Commission had allotted an additional $50,000 and the City of Beckley had allotted $50,000 so that the county could hire Skaggs and get a truck and uniforms.
"The main thing we want to stress, there's always two sides of every story," said Tolliver. "We try to do the best we can with Animal Control, and Billy does a great job with it.
"It's to the point now that nobody wants the job," he said. "The situation is getting critical, as far as if someone calls in (that) there's a vicious dog, and you have only one person working for the next month.
"What we want to stress to the public is, there is only one left."
Negative television publicity about a litter of puppies on F Street was a factor that caused one officer to resign last week, said Tolliver.
"It was the straw that broke the camel's back," he said. "And Skaggs' name was printed in the paper, and he is not going to rescind his resignation."
Tolliver said Animal Control officers respond to 40 calls each day. When they show up at a place to answer a call, they are often dealing with people who are in a stressful situation over an animal, so tension tends to get high.
"It's a very difficult job," he said. "We've done lost two officers because of death threats, that they're going to be shot.
"People in the county and in the city are going to have to understand that, for the next month, we're down to one officer.
"Obviously, he's off, of an evening and weekends, and if he goes out, obviously, we pay him overtime, which he don't mind, if there's a vicious dog."
Assistant Administrator Michael asked the public to be accommodating of the recent loss of two-thirds of the Animal Control staff and to have realistic expectations of Animal Control throughout the year.
"If you look at how many law enforcement officers there are, in the county and city, you're talking upwards of 120," said Michael. "We've got two trucks.
"We had two officers. Two of those guys was riding together because he wasn't fully trained.
"It's a thankless job," he added. "Nobody ever runs a story about what a good job Animal Control is doing."
He said that the two officers who resigned were hurt by the negative publicity and felt offended.
"They were doing a good job, and trying to make up for the lack of officers, and now, we're back in the same boat," Michael said. "You can't expect that, occasionally, dogs are not going to run loose overnight.
"That expectation is not realistic. We've got law enforcement, DHHR, social services, we've got all these other programs, but kids still fall through the system, so dogs and animals are going to fall through the system, too.
"But when you trash the system as hard as it's been trashed over the last two weeks, we've lost two officers, and I'm not sure we're going to be able to hire anybody."
Tolliver urged the public not to feed stray dogs, because then, they will not respond to food that Animal Control places in humane capture boxes, or so-called traps, for them. That makes it more difficult for officers to capture them and transport them to safety.
Michael said the humane capture boxes cost around $300 and that it is county policy not to leave them out overnight. Tolliver told residents not to "trip" the capture boxes, which are there to help animals.
•••
One caller who notified Animal Control about the four dogs said Friday that Skaggs, a younger officer, had not made comments about shooting dogs.
The caller, Amanda Fagio, said the senior officer, however, had responded on Tuesday without a partner present. She reported that he told her that he could do nothing except set a trap for the dogs and had added, “‘I know you don't want me to bring a gun out here and shoot them. I know you don’t want me to do that.’”
A "younger" officer was with the officer on a second trip on Thursday, she said on Friday. She said that the younger officer had not made any references to shooting.
When questioned by Hedrick, the senior officer reported to county officials that he had commented, “He hopes that no one will come out and shoot them (the four dogs) before he can catch them,” according to Hedrick.
Tolliver said both animal control officers reported that the senior officer had not referenced shooting a dog.
Fagio said on Friday that the senior officer had made the comment to her, just as she had reported it. She added that the comment was inappropriate and that the animal control officers should be trained to understand that it is not good policy to reference shooting, when dealing with animals.
Michael said Tuesday that it is illegal for any officer to shoot a dog unless there has been specific training. Raleigh Animal Control officers do not shoot dogs.
Commissioner Hedrick and Beckley Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry, who had also made calls on Tuesday about the dogs, had said that better training on how to deal with the public could be an option.
Loretta Runyon, who is landlord of a house in Crab Orchard, said Monday that Animal Control officers were polite to her in a recent situation at Crab Orchard in November 2018 but said it was very difficult for her to reach Animal Control.
Berry suggested that Animal Control enact a policy to give callers a time that they will be able to respond.