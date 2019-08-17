In Charleston and Huntington, four Bojangles’ locations closed last weekend.
After some worry from the public, Randolph Restaurant Group, the franchise owner of the Bojangles’ locations in Beckley and Princeton, is reassuring their customers and employees that they have no plans to close their West Virginia locations.
“We have had many individuals reach out to us with concerns following the closing of other West Virginia Bojangles’ locations this past week. We want to let the community know that we were not directly affiliated with those locations and have no plans on closing our locations,” said Jessie Thomas, marketing coordinator for Randolph Restaurant Group.
In fact, the Beckley and Princeton locations are planning for the future. Thomas explained that both locations are aggressively hiring because of expected company growth.
“The communities in Princeton and Beckley have stood strongly by our restaurants. We have been blessed with a wonderful staff at both locations and we want to reassure our customers and staff that we are here to stay. We would not be in business if it was not for the support of the local organizations and customers we have.”
These two Bojangles’ locations want to give back to their community for its support for keeping them in business.
To give back, they are gearing up for the fall, planning community outreach events. One event, Spirit Nights, is for local school organizations, in which members help in the dinning room and receive a portion of the sales.
In another event, Thomas and Bojangles’ mascot, “Bo,” travel to local schools and bring their ever-popular Bo-Berry biscuits for the children to enjoy while they listen to a story.
Any school or organizations that would like to schedule an event with Bojangles’ may contact Jesse Thomas at jthomas@rrg99.com.
