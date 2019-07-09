Ambulance fee opposed by resident's court filing

Monroe County resident Gary Campbell has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction that will prohibit county commissioners from continuing to assess and collect fees to pay for emergency ambulance service.
Commissioners enacted an ordinance in 2017 imposing an annual fee of $100 on each residential household in the county to ensure the continuation of reliable emergency ambulance service in the wake of the dissolution of the Union Rescue Service. Union Rescue had previously provided emergency medical service to the northern portion of the county, while Peterstown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad continues to serve the southern part of the county.
According to public information shared by the commission earlier this month, contracts have already been approved and signed for ambulance service providers for the new fiscal year. The document shows that Peterstown Fire and Rescue and Greenbrier Emergency Ambulance Service (which now serves the Union area) will each receive $265,000 this year from ambulance fees collected in the county, while Alderson Fire and Rescue will receive $35,000 to provide ambulance service to people on the Monroe County side of Alderson, and Paint Bank (Virginia) Fire and Rescue will receive $5,000 to respond to calls in the Waiteville area of Monroe County.
Filed June 24 in the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office, Campbell’s suit claims commissioners “manage, control, and operate numerous affairs directly related to” the 2017 ordinance that created the ambulance fee. And that level of control, the suit alleges, violates state law.
Specific violations asserted in the suit include the commission’s deposit of collected fees into the county’s general fund rather than a special ambulance fund, the absence of a board numbering between five and 15 people to manage an “ambulance service authority” and the commission’s hiring of a legal firm to collect delinquent ambulance fee accounts earlier this year.
Due to these alleged irregularities, Campbell’s attorneys claim that their client and “all residential unit owners in Monroe County have been wrongfully subjected to the Commission’s improperly imposed Fees and will further experience the undue hardship and financial burden of defending their rights” against the collection agency hired by the commission.
Accordingly, Campbell seeks to designate his lawsuit as a class action, filed on behalf of all residential unit owners in the county who are subject to the fee as described in the 2017 ordinance. However, the suit excludes from the class any entity in which the county commission has a controlling interest, “officers or directors” of the commission, government entities, and justices or judicial officers presiding over the court case.
Campbell is seeking an injunction, prohibiting the Monroe County Commission from continuing efforts to collect or impose an ambulance fee. He further seeks a declaratory judgment awarding damages “sufficient to compensate (Campbell) and the residential unit owners in Monroe County,” including an award of attorney’s fees, costs and expenses.
Campbell is represented by Jason S. Ballard of the law firm Headley Ballard, LLC, in Pearisburg, Va. The county is represented in this matter by Pullin Fowler Flanagan Brown & Poe, PLLC, a West Virginia firm.
A hearing in this matter is scheduled for July 25 at 1 p.m. in Union, according to the court file. Monroe Circuit Judge Robert A. Irons will preside.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com