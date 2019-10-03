AMA president Patrice Harris to speak at Concord University

ATHENS — Continuing education credits will be offered for medical and social work professionals who attend the upcoming lecture by Dr. Patrice Harris, American Medical Association (AMA) president, at Concord University on Thursday, Oct. 10. Dr. Harris will speak on “Leading with Authenticity” at 2:30 p.m. in the main auditorium of the Alexander Fine Arts Center on Concord’s Athens campus.
There is no admission charge and the general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending.
The Charleston Area Medical Center Health Education and Research Institute designates this live activity for a maximum of 1.5 AMA PRA Category I credit(s). CAMC Health Education and Research Institute is accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).
Additionally, the Concord University Social Work Department is offering 1.5 hours of Continuing Education credits for attending this event. Those guests desiring continuing education hours must sign in at the Social Work Department table near the event entrance and pick up a Continuing Education form.
Dr. Harris became president of the AMA in June 2019 and is the organization’s first African-American woman to hold this position. She has diverse experience as a private practicing physician, public health administrator, patient advocate and medical society lobbyist. She currently spearheads the AMA’s efforts to end the opioid epidemic and has been chair of the AMA Opioid Task Force since its inception in 2014.
Growing up in Bluefield, W.Va., Dr. Harris dreamed of entering medicine at a time when few women of color were encouraged to become physicians. She spent her formative years at West Virginia University, earning a B.A. in psychology, an M.A. in counseling psychology and ultimately a medical degree in 1992. It was during this time that her passion for helping children emerged, and she completed her psychiatry residency and fellowships in child and adolescent psychiatry at the Emory School of Medicine.
Dr. Harris’ visit to Concord is being hosted by the Concord University Office of Multicultural Affairs. For more information contact Nancy Ellison at nellison@concord.edu or 304-384-6086.