AMA President hopes young people work to "lead with authenticity"

Dr. Patrice Harris believes students, no matter the profession they choose to follow, should choose to lead with authenticity.
Harris, President of the American Medical Association (AMA), went back to the origin of her roots Thursday to Bluefield High School where she was inducted into the Bluefield High School Hall of Fame. A distinguished graduate of the school, Harris said the induction brought tears to her eyes, and she hopes the current position she holds will encourage young people to always dream big.
While being the first African-American female president of the AMA, Harris holds many accomplishments. Receiving her Bachelor of Arts in psychology from West Virginia University in 1982, she continued post graduate education and earned a Master of Arts degree in counseling psychology and her medical degree from the University. After graduating from medical school, she landed in Atlanta for her residency in child and adolescent psychiatry and forensic psychiatry at Emory University Hospital.
She's also currently the chairwoman for the AMA's Opioid Task Force.
As part of her return to southern West Virginia on Thursday, she spoke Concord University students on how the AMA is working to make leadership decisions with authenticity. By doing so, she hopes the AMA's actions will address some of the issues defining health care today.
Those issues include access to care, the high cost of care, a lack of diversity, increasing burden of chronic disease, access to care in rural areas and the opioid epidemic.
On diversity in the medical field, she said, "We want to make sure our physicians match the faces of our patients."
She said the AMA Foundation offers Minority Affairs Section scholarships for fourth-year medical students, and offers a Doctors Back to School program — a year-round pipeline program where physicians visit schools to encourage young students to consider careers in medicine.
By leading with authenticity, Harris means to lead by making genuine decisions for the greater good. She said she believes the work of the AMA's Opioid Task Force also does this.
In 2015, Task Force members decided to "lead with authenticity" Harris said, by making recommendations regarding the opioid epidemic, addressing the stigma, offering more education on the subject, treatment and the safe storage and disposal of opioids.
Continuing with the theme of authenticity, Harris said the Task Force has further narrowed those recommendations by enforcing state and federal mental health and substance use disorder parity laws, removing barriers to pain care, increasing access to treatment for pregnant women and mothers, and supporting access to treatment within the civil and criminal justice systems.
"Overdoses fueled by the opioid epidemic are now the leading cause of death for people under the age of 50," Harris said. "We know this is true all across the country, but especially in areas of West Virginia."
•••
Although Harris' speech to Concord University students was addressed how the AMA is making decisions to lead with authenticity, she hopes no matter what profession students choose, they choose to lead with authenticity to better affect those in their area.
"I just really hope they dream big, they think big, and they ask lots of questions," Harris told members of the media. "I hope they ask others to expose them to things outside of their circle, and take advantage of those who can help them outside of their circle so they can dream beyond of what's in front of them."
With young students today, it is important they are well-guided, Harris said, so it's the responsibility of adults to make sure students not only dream big, but to make sure those dreams are obtainable.
When it comes to determinants of good health, Harris believes education plays a big part in that. Currently in Southern West Virginia, education numbers have continued to drop.
"We know there are many determinants of good health, and whether or not you have access to a good physician or a hospital are a part of that and are certainly critical in determinants of good health, but there are certainly so many other determinants regarding education," Harris told the media.
She said she believes lack of employment, transportation and housing are other determinants in health when it comes to education.
"So it's just as important we as a collective community, not just a physician community, get together and address those other determinants of health, and education is a big piece of that. We know that the more educational obtainment, the better your health, and we want to make sure we appreciate educational obtainment as a determining factor in health."
Harris said the AMA wants to work to make sure there are opportunities for all young students to get an education and value that education so they can not only obtain financial stability but work towards healthier outcomes.
"That's good for our community, and that's good for our state. Anyone that wants employees, they what an educated workforce and a healthy workforce, so all of these determinants are intertwined."
