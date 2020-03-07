Stocked trout and an easily accessible location in Raleigh County will draw new and experienced fishermen and kids to two new events this spring.
Alpine Ministries, located on the campus of Appalachian Bible College, invites men ages 14 and up to the Fish n’ Food on Saturday, March 21. The morning will feature catch and release at the Alpine pond, a Bible devotional message and a cookout lunch.
Kids 13 and under will get their chance on Saturday, April 4. Accompanied by an adult, children can attend one of two sessions and keep up to three fish they catch. The event includes prizes and a DNR representative; power bait is provided.
Learn more and register online at AlpineMinistries.com/fish, or call 304-877–6427.