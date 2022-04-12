The State Fair of West Virginia will celebrate warmer weather Saturday, April 23, from 1 until 8 p.m. with “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven,” a new family-friendly celebration at the state fairgrounds in Lewisburg.
“Almost Summer in Almost Heaven” will feature a car show, live music, fair food, shopping, activities for kids, corn hole and disc golf tournaments.
Children 10 and under will be admitted free; cost for those 11 and older is $5.
“The mission of this event is to bring families out to kick off summer and enjoy time together,” said Ellen Dillon, event organizer. “We will have activities for all ages at this event and hope that folks can come out to enjoy.”
Live entertainment throughout the day includes some area favorites, including Seldom Free, Element of Us, The Half Bad Bluegrass Band, Cody Wickline, and Cody Clayton Eagle, who recently appeared on American Idol.
Registration is required for the tournaments and car show. Applications are available at www.statefairofwv.com or by phoning the office at 304-645-1090.
For more information, visit online at www.statefairofwv.com.