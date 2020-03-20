An Eccles woman was severely wounded Wednesday night after her husband shot her in the head with a firearm, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. M.A. McCray reported Thursday.
The victim, Amanda Taylor of Allentown Road in Eccles was in critical condition at a local hospital on Thursday.
Deputies discovered the body of the alleged gunman, Samuel Jermaine Taylor, inside the Allentown Road house where Amanda had been shot.
In a press release, Raleigh Sheriff’s officials reported that Samuel had shot himself in the head and killed himself, after attempting to murder the victim.
Amanda Taylor was able to communicate with law enforcement when they responded to the shooting at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“She was alive and communicating with deputies,” the release stated.
Deputies administered aid and transported her to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition on Thursday afternoon.
While not speaking of Amanda Taylor’s case, specifically, Lt. McCray said Thursday that increased confinement in the home, due to the threat of COVID-19, could increase dangers for those who live with domestic violence offenders.
He said that, generally speaking, as many seek to self-quarantine or the government issues closures for schools and places of employment, other victims of domestic violence may see an increased threat to personal safety inside their homes.
“We haven’t seen an increase in domestic violence dispatches, yet,” McCray said Thursday. “I’m sure we may.
“That may be an issue, at some point, just the stress factor, and if there’s already issues there, that may increase the domestic violence.
“It’s a possibility, later on.”
The Women’s Resource Center offers shelter and aid to victims of domestic violence.
More information is available by calling 304-255-2559.