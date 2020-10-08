Two alleged drug dealers were apprehended by law enforcement following a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on the James River Kanawha Turnpike near Rainelle.
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Sgt. C.R. Smith stopped the vehicle at around 4:30 p.m. and, smelling a marijuana-like aroma, deployed his K-9. The dog alerted on the vehicle, leading to a search of the interior of the car which revealed a total of 275 pills concealed in various places.
According to a press release issued by Sheriff Bruce Sloan, the driver of the automobile was identified as Michael Nathan Adkins, 28, of Clayton, Georgia. Adkins’ wife, Jessica Lipsey, 26, was the car’s other occupant.
The press release indicated that the couple identified the pills found in the vehicle as fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance, and acknowledged their intent to sell the pills in Greenbrier County. Both were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, were arraigned before a Greenbrier County Magistrate and were transported to the Southern Regional Jail.
As of Monday afternoon Adkins was being held at the jail in lieu of $20,000 bond, while Lipsey was no longer listed as being incarcerated there.
Sgt. Smith was assisted in the investigation by a member of the Greenbrier Valley Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force, other members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police.
“We have unfortunately witnessed the deadly consequences of the illicit distribution of fentanyl in our state, and these pills were destined for individuals in our county,” Sloan said in the press release.
