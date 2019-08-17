“No smoking” now means just that on any Wyoming County school site – both during school and after.
Both adults and students are now prohibited from the use of tobacco or tobacco-substitute products in school buildings, on school grounds, and during any school-sponsored function.
“The board of education, in its ongoing efforts to promote what is best for children, has mandated the enforcement of the ‘No Tobacco Use On School Grounds’ law at all board of education sites, both during school hours and after school hours,” Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, explained.
Policy 7434, a “no tolerance policy” regarding the use of tobacco, will be enforced and will apply to everyone who steps on school property, according to officials.
“We believe that in order to protect students and staff who choose not to use tobacco from an environment noxious to them, and because the board does not condone smoking, and/or the use of tobacco, we need to be more vigilant in enforcing this policy,” Cline said.
The law has been in effect for several years; however, enforcement during after-school events, such as ballgames, has proven difficult, she noted.
“...Allowing tobacco use, in any form, on school grounds sends the wrong message to children and is not in the best interest of the health of children,” Cline emphasized.
“All school functions will not allow tobacco use on school property and principals have been mandated to enforce this long-standing law,” Cline said.
“Although this will be an adjustment for some, the board of education asserts that we must all work together to follow the law and do what is right for the children in our county.”
The policy ban includes any tobacco product, any product derived from tobacco, or any product containing nicotine derived from tobacco that is intended for human consumption “whether smoked, breathed, chewed, absorbed, dissolved, inhaled, vaporized, snorted, sniffed, or ingested by any other means.”
Alternative nicotine products such as electronic cigarettes or similar devices, alternative nicotine products, or vapor products will also not be tolerated, based on the policy.
Any individual caught using any tobacco product while on school property will be reprimanded.
Students will face disciplinary actions if found to be using or distributing tobacco products and adults who disregard the policy will be asked to leave by law enforcement.
Other legal actions could be taken against those who do not comply, according to officials.
“The board of education is committed to providing students, staff, and visitors with a tobacco- and smoke-free environment.
“The negative health effects of tobacco use for both users and nonusers, particularly in connection with second-hand smoke, are well established,” Cline said.
“Providing a non-smoking and tobacco-free environment is consistent with the responsibilities of teachers and staff to be positive role models for our students.
“We know that our citizens value the health of children, and although the enforcement of this law and policy may cause some temporary discomfort to some, certainly we are all concerned about the well-being of our students,” Cline noted.
“We appreciate the cooperation of everyone as they visit and participate at our schools.”