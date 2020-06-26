charleston — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announces that customers will be able to schedule appointments at all regional DMV offices across the state as well as the Fairmont Exam Center starting Friday, June 26, by visiting https://apps.wv.gov/Appt/DMV.
According to DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier, all offices will have completed the necessary safety upgrades for customers and employees by this week.
All 24 regional offices and the Fairmont Exam Center will be offering appointments for driver’s license knowledge testing – including Class E, F, and CDL, as well as dealer salesperson testing. Appointments are also available for customers applying for a new driver’s license or identification card, changes to a driver’s license or ID card, and driver’s license transfers from out of state in all offices.
Commissioner Frazier also announced that he is extending the expiration date for all driver’s license knowledge permits to Sept. 30, 2020.
Also, any CDL holder whose medical certification expired any time after March 1, 2020, has an extension until Sept. 30, 2020, to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.