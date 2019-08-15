Alderson Main Street will stage its annual “Tribute to Bricktop” on Alderson Memorial Bridge from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Sunday.
Free to the public, this fifth annual event is held in memory of jazz singer and entertainer Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia Smith — nicknamed Bricktop for her striking red hair — who was born in Alderson in 1894.
Even though as a child she moved to Chicago with her mother, Bricktop always claimed Alderson and West Virginia as home, according to a press release issued by Alderson Main Street. She went on to international fame as an entertainer and entrepreneur who owned a string of chic nightclubs in Paris, Mexico City and Rome, rubbing elbows with other celebrated entertainers, European royalty and the literati of the 1920s, ‘30s and beyond.
The jazz group Robinson, Hoffman, Penn and Sellards (formerly known as the Robinson-Kenga Trio) will return to Alderson this year to present the music of Bricktop’s era.
Writer/artist/vocalist Susanna Robinson was a founding member of the jazz combo Ghost Town Swing and has been recognized as a creative force in the Lewisburg area for more than 25 years.
Joining Robinson in the Sunday evening performance are guitarist Bill Hoffman and pianist William Penn, who will also provide vocals, both of Roanoke, Va.
Rounding out the group is upright bassist John Sellards, a Beckley native, lately of Boston.
This event will include hot dogs, drinks and other snacks available for purchase from Alderson Main Street.
All are invited to bring a chair and settle in for a unique experience, relaxing on a bridge in the middle of the Greenbrier River and listening to smooth jazz on a warm summer evening.
