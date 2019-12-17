Alderson Main Street is including a Winter Solstice Celebration in its holiday festivities this year.
An ancient observance of the lengthening of days well-known in European countries, solstice celebrations were also once held by the Hopi people in the desert Southwest, according to a press release issued by the Alderson organization. Such celebrations were often marked with dances, gift exchanges, prayers, singing and storytelling.
Alderson’s winter solstice observance will be in front of the historic 1896 C&O Depot, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors are encouraged to join the festivities around a yule log. In keeping with the natural theme of the ancient celebration, there will be a live tree to decorate with fruit and other edibles for animals. Other activities include crafts for children, storytelling, live music by Lieselotte Heil, hot drinks and goodies.
Some of the town’s shops will be open during this event, and the Alderson Memorial Bridge will be available for the “drive under the lights.” Further banishing the darkness will be Santaland, the Santaland Express Train, Candy Cane Land and all of the lights of the Grand Illumination.
“I don’t mind the cold of winter so much as the short days,” said Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer. “I plan to enjoy celebrating the return of the sun. Please join us.”
Tina Alvey