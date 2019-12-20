Alderson’s Store will host award-winning West Virginia author Mesha Maren for a book signing event at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Maren has just concluded a nationwide book tour for her best-selling debut novel, “Sugar Run,” and is home in Alderson for the holidays. Set in a fictional version of Greenbrier County, “Sugar Run” explores the challenges of coming home again and the fear of not fitting in anymore.
Maren is an assistant professor of creative writing at Duke University and serves as a National Endowment of the Arts writing fellow at Alderson Federal Prison Camp.
Refreshments will be served at Saturday’s book signing. Alderson’s Store is at 320 Monroe St., S., in Alderson.
Tina Alvey