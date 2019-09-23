The Alderson Police Department, the Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver, which is a nonprofit rail safety education organization, will participate Tuesday in “Operation Clear Track,” along with more than 600 law enforcement agencies nationwide.
The goal of this endeavor is to raise awareness and enforce state railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws as part of Rail Safety Week, observed nationally Sept. 22-28. According to a media release issued by the town of Alderson, this third annual rail safety detail, carried out in 48 states, is the single largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in the United States.
During “Operation Clear Track,” Alderson PD personnel will be stationed at targeted crossing locations to issue citations or warnings to violators. Officers will also provide railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians.
“Our officers will be stationed at the Howell Street crossing and South Monroe Street crossing from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on September 24,” Alderson Police Chief Jeremy Bennett said in the release. “We are pleased to help with this educational activity. We hope it ensures there will be no railroad accidents in Alderson.”
Federal statistics show that a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the U.S. about every three hours.
