Alderson’s Mayor Travis Copenhaver was arraigned Monday morning in Greenbrier County after being indicted on charges relating to a June incident.
During the arraignment, which was scheduled to take place Monday afternoon but instead occurred that morning, Copenhaver plead not guilty to charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, which are both felonies, as well as three misdemeanors: removal, injury to or destruction of property; harassment and unlawful restraint.
Greenbrier County Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent presided over the arraignment and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, according to information from the Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Copenhaver, along with his brother-in-law, Lloyd “Billy” Lightner Jr., were indicted on the same charges at the end of March
The charges are a result of allegations that on June 17, 2021, the two men broke into Charlie Baldwin’s Alderson residence, stole several weapons and also harassed Baldwin’s girlfriend, who was there at the time.
Copenhaver is currently out on a $5,000 bond.
Lightner was also scheduled to have his arraignment on Monday; however, due to a scheduling conflict with his attorney, Jody Wooton of Wooton, Davis, Hussell and Johnson law firm, Lightner’s arraignment has been rescheduled for April 20.