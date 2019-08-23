For those yearning for a country getaway, Alderson Main Street is raffling off a chance for a respite that includes an overnight stay and two days of dining and shopping in a little town on the banks of the Greenbrier River.
Included in the Alderson mini-getaway package are accommodations for six at the historic Old Victorian Inn on Oct. 25, a gourmet dinner prepared that evening by “Chef” Rich Lohmeyer (a local pastor recognized for his culinary skills), breakfast at the Inn the following morning and an assortment of gift certificates from local merchants. Participating merchants are the Artisans Gallery, Bridgewalk Vendors, Rexroad Supply, Sunset Berry Farm and Alderson’s Store.
Tickets are available for a donation of $5 each or five tickets for $20, with all proceeds going toward the many projects of Alderson Main Street, whose stated mission is “to further the economic development of the town of Alderson by improving the appearance of the town, fostering tourism and marketing the town and its businesses.” Tickets are available at Alderson’s Store, the Artisans Gallery and Bridegewalk Shops at the Alderson Visitors Center or by calling 304-445-7348.
The prize drawing will be Sept. 8, and the winner will be notified by phone.
Tina Alvey