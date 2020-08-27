The Alderson Community Market is open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Alderson Visitor Center (old Gulf station) on Riverview Avenue. The next gathering will feature:
Sausage, bacon, thick chops (Dogwood Hill Farm).
Taters & maters & peppers & beans (Debbie Weikle).
Take and Bake Pizza with homemade crust, homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese (Fruits of Labor).
Slicing and canning tomatoes, green beans (Milton Brenneman).
Salt rising and sourdough bread, fried pies, Amish donuts (Kensinger family).
Whole hog sausage (Mt. Harmony Farm).
Corn meal, corn grits, Company muffin mix (Arbaugh Farm).
You will also find live music every week, with picnic tables under the trees where you can relax.