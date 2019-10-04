As the growing season moves along, great foods still are coming in! Available at the Alderson Community Market on Tuesday, Oct. 8:
Lots of fresh vegetables. Delicious breads and baked goods. Plants. Homemade soaps, lotions, jams, jellies, pure beeswax candles, bird seed cakes, jewelry, crochet items, crafts, bowl covers, and clothing.
Do you love pork? How about bacon, chops, roast, short ribs, Italian sausage, and ground pork? Come and get it!!
SNAP recipients are finding great deals here. Swipe your card for any amount, and that amount gets doubled!! Tripled if you have kids!!!
Senior Vouchers will also be accepted.
There will be games for the kids, where they can earn “Carrot Dollars” to spend on fruits and vegetables.
And music for everyone, by Robert Wilson, playing his clarinet.
All in the friendly atmosphere of folks you know, by the Greenbrier River.
Find us at the Alderson Visitors Center parking lot (the old Gulf Station), on Route 12, near the old walking bridge, every Tuesday, from 3 to 6 pm.
If you want to improve your health, you can sign up at the Market for “Walk the Bridges” with your friends. Walk the bridges any time you want (cool mornings or evenings are good), and then report your walks the next Tuesday at Market.
Find pictures and additional information about the Market on the Alderson Community Market Facebook page.