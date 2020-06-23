Flash flooding in Alderson and surrounding areas on Friday resulted in property damage but no loss of life.
Several structures in the town suffered some damage, according to a report issued by state Sen. Stephen Baldwin. Approximately 30 houses were left in need of mucking out, with garages and basements taking on the most water, the report indicated.
The town’s water plant and sewer plant were both damaged but still operational, according to the report, which also noted “significant diversions” of streams due to debris. While the West Virginia Conservation Agency will need to conduct assessments of the streams, residents were striving to protect homes from floodwaters — which were still running heavily on Monday, Baldwin reported.
Multiple bridges to residential structures were washed out as well, the report continued. Mennonite Disaster Services was slated to arrive in town Monday morning to assess bridges and culverts.
•••
In addition, the town of Alderson issued a news release Monday focusing on the West Virginia National Guard’s scheduling of a debris and flood-damaged item pickup for Wednesday. All residents of the town and surrounding areas who suffered damage from Friday’s flash flooding are encouraged to put out items for pickup. Those items must be curbside by the end of the day today (Tuesday).
“We know that this flooding had a different damage pattern than previously when flooding came from the Greenbrier River,” Mayor Travis Copenhaver said in the release. “This means that people who are not even close to the river had water in their basements and other damage. We especially want those people to know about this damaged item and debris removal by the Guard.”
Copenhaver worked with Homeland Security and Emergency Management offices in Greenbrier and Monroe counties to expand the removal service to areas just outside of town that were also flooded. Areas included in the pickup include Palestine and Dark Hollow.
Anyone living in an area which is not typically flooded but who has items for pickup may call City Hall at 304-445-2916 to have their name and physical address added to a list which will be given to the National Guard.
Wednesday’s pickup will probably be the only National Guard debris collection in Alderson in the wake of this flood, the news release pointed out.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com