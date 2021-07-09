Owners of poorly-maintained properties in Alderson are getting a wake-up call from the authorities.
According to a news release from the town, the Police Department recently began issuing abatement and ordinance violation notices to residents and owners of homes, property and businesses whose properties contain public health and safety hazards and other code infractions.
Notices provide the alleged offender with a deadline by which the problem needs to be corrected. If the initial notices are ignored, criminal charges may be brought.
“Before any notices were issued, the town authorized members of both the maintenance staff and the Police Department to participate in a town-wide cleanup day on May 26,” Mayor Travis Copenhaver said in the news release. “In connection with the cleanup day, the town arranged for two Dumpsters to be placed at the water plant, and any town resident with proper proof of residency could bring items to the Dumpster at no charge. The services of the town’s employees were offered to residents that were not able to get items to the Dumpster themselves.
“This was a town-wide effort to assist residents in cleaning their property before any notices were issued. Keeping property clean helps everyone with many issues, including reduced insects, reduced vermin and increased property values.”
Direct complaints or visible violations noted by the code enforcement officer, town staffers or police patrol prompted the recent violation notices.
Once such a complaint is received, either the code enforcement officer or a town police officer checks the complaint to verify there is a violation of an Alderson ordinance. Upon verification, the officer may speak directly with the responsible party or issue an abatement or ordinance violation notice.
Police Chief Rusty Byer noted that approximately 50 notices were issued throughout town in June.