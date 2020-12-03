Alderson’s Christmas season will officially open at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the Queen of Lights turns on the Christmas tree, the star that glows above the town and the lights on the Alderson Memorial Bridge.
Chosen from among Alderson’s fifth graders, the Queen will reign from the back of a car and lead a “reverse parade” of vehicles filled with spectators from the Alderson Depot to the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church, turning on the lights as she rides past the stationary parade entries.
Santa Claus will be on his usual perch atop the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department’s truck near the end of the reverse parade. Gloved and masked elves will be available to receive letters for Santa from the passing vehicles and deliver the missives to him.
The Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will have a display on its front steps, and the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church will present a live Nativity on the lawn near the end of the parade.
Spectators will line up in their vehicles on the Monroe County side of Alderson on Railroad Avenue and proceed across the Alderson Memorial Bridge — the only time this season that the bridge will be open for a drive under the Christmas lights. Spectator vehicles will then proceed up North Monroe on the right side of the street to view the parade entries, which will be stationary on the left side of the street.
Traffic from the junction of North Monroe Street and Riverview Avenue will be one-way going north from 5:30 p.m. until the last spectator vehicle passes by the parade entries.