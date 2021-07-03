philippi — Dr. Andrea J. Bucklew, Alderson Broaddus University’s provost, has released the Dean’s list to recognize students for their academic distinction.
Full-time students who earned a 3.60 or above are named to the Dean’s List.
The following students were honored:
Fayette: Hannah Turtzer
Raleigh: Sakinah Burger, Natalie Hall and Heather Kiblinger
Alderson Broaddus University is an independent institution of higher learning, affiliated with the West Virginia Baptist Convention and American Baptist Churches USA, committed to serving the region as an academic, cultural, and religious resource, with programs based on a liberal arts foundation.
Since its founding in 1871, AB has been a leader and innovator in higher education, with accolades in the health and natural sciences. Alderson Broaddus University stands out as one of the most innovative health education providers in Appalachia, pioneering the nation's first baccalaureate physician assistant program of its kind in 1968 and a post-baccalaureate physician assistant master's degree program in 1993, and West Virginia's first four-year Nursing program in 1945.