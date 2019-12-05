The Alderson Artisans Gallery will host a showing of Greenbrier Valley artists.
The Greenbrier Artisans Show Opening night will be Friday, Dec. 13, 6 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Original works will be available for viewing and sale in the gallery. These works will be on display from Dec. 13 through Feb. 28, 2020.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday until Christmas. Winter hours are Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Alderson Artisans Gallery is a cooperative non-profit organization. Visit our website http://www.aldersongallery.com for a list of current artists and events.