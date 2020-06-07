Judges for the PBS Kids Writers Contest have selected the West Virginia winners of the 2020 competition presented by West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB), with two Greenbrier natives and one Beckley native placing in the top.
Fourth-grader Siddie K. Cipoletti, of Beckley, placed in first place for her story, “The Amusement Park Mystery,” kindergartner Isaiah Fitts, of Alderson ranked second place for his story, “In the Sky,” and third-grader Miriam Fitts received third place for her story “Furry Phantom.”
“Congratulations to the winners of this year’s PBS Kids Writers Contest,” Kelly Griffith, education director for WVPB, said. “It’s an honor to highlight the talent of our young writers.”
Griffith added this contest provides an opportunity to showcase their creativity, imagination and beautiful artwork, and said WVPB is thrilled to continue its tradition of encouraging children to build literacy skills by supporting local schools and teachers.
Winners have been notified and have received their awards by mail. Their full stories can be found on WVPB’s “Education” page at wvpublic.org.
First-place winners in Grades K-5 will be given the opportunity to record their stories, and one winner will have his or her story animated by one of WVPB’s television producers.