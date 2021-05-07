CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration would like to remind patrons and certain WVABCA licensees that House Bill 2025 takes effect on Monday, May 10.
Highlights of the bill, designed to provide greater flexibility and promote economic development, are:
l Private clubs may open an hour earlier. The new hours are 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. every day of the week.
l Class A on-premises and Class B off-premises licenses may sell beer and wine from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the week.
Retail liquor outlets may sell from 8 a.m. to midnight from Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to midnight on Sunday.
Everyone interested is encouraged to visit the WVABCA website at www.abca.wv.gov for more information.
WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said, “The WVABCA has been very busy working to educate licensees and the public regarding HB 2025. I would like to encourage businesses and licensees to visit our website to learn more about the news laws and remind everyone to please drink responsibly.”