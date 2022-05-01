Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.