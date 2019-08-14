"Alabama" cancels show at West Virginia State Fair

Alabama, scheduled to headline the State Fair of West Virginia grandstand show Friday evening in Fairlea, has canceled there performance.
Lead singer Randy Owen is being treated for cluster migraines and vertigo and is under doctor’s orders not to perform, according to a post on the State Fair’s Facebook page.
A story on the band was featured in today’s Post Report, which went to press prior to the announcement.
Refunds from ticket sales will be issued immediately for credit cards and within 7-10 business days after the fair for cash or checks.
Refunds will be issued in the original form of payment. State Fair of West Virginia is not responsible for tickets bought or sold from third party vendors. Refunds will only be issued to tickets purchased from ETIX and the State Fair of West Virginia.
Jamey Johnson will now be performing at the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, August 16 at 8 pm. Tickets for this show are $30 for reserved box seats and $25 for track standing room only, grandstand and ADA. All tickets include admission into the fair. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), by visiting www.statefairofwv.com/entertainment or by visiting the State Fair Box Office.