"Alabama" cancels show at West Virginia State Fair

Submitted photoAlabama, featuring cousins Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook, will perform Friday at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea. This is one of the many stops on their 50th Anniversary Tour, which stretches across the United States and Canada. Fifty years ago, in their hometown of Fort Payne, Ala., the cousins left behind their lives as humble cotton pickers and set out to pursue their true passion — playing music.