One person was injured following a Tuesday evening vehicle crash in Raleigh County.
According to emergency dispatchers, a car rolled over on I-64 near the Airport Road exit at approximately 7 p.m., leaving a driver trapped inside.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and Jan-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.
The extent of the victim's injuries is not known at this time and no other injuries were reported.
Airport Road was closed temporarily but has since been reopened.
