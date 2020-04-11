Management at the Greenbrier Valley Airport has taken steps to ensure employees and the public are protected from infection during the current national health crisis.
Reporting to the Greenbrier County Airport Authority in a public teleconference Thursday afternoon, airport director Brian Belcher noted that the terminal’s public areas are being cleaned with disinfectant multiple times each day, and that half of the terminal — including Landings restaurant — has been closed. Rental car counters, the baggage area and the boarding area remain open to the public.
All of the restaurant’s employees have been furloughed, Belcher said. The personnel action the director had taken was voted on during Thursday’s meeting and unanimously endorsed by the authority.
The newly-implemented emergency preparedness plan also includes the division of other airport employees into two distinct sets or teams who do not interact. That way, Belcher explained, if one person tests positive for COVID-19, only his or her team will need to be quarantined, leaving the other full team to carry on the necessary duties of operating the airport.
Tina Alvey