A project to expand broadband to all current and future businesses at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport is moving forward.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Raleigh County Commission approved a payment of $22,500 to Thrasher Engineering for its continued work on the project.
Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said the engineering part of the project has been completed and it’s likely work could start later in the year.
“Hopefully (the project) will be going out for bid this summer for (the) fall and it will service all the businesses out at the airport,” Tolliver said.
The broadband expansion project at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Broadband is being paid by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development totaling roughly $643,000.
The grant was initially accepted by the commission in April 2021.
Commissioners also approved a $5,000 DUI grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. Tolliver said the funds will be used to pay officers from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office to conduct DUI checkpoints.
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, in commission chambers on Herbert Street in Beckley.