MAXWELTON — Greenbrier Valley Airport officials recently discovered that several issues identified in an April inspection by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had not yet been corrected.
During a brief emergency meeting of the Greenbrier County Airport Authority (GCAA) on Monday, acting airport manager Martha Livesay reported that she had secured an extension of the FAA’s deadline for compliance. The original deadline was July 1; the new deadline is Sept. 30.
Livesay said the issues identified by the FAA “should have been addressed in April.” She took over management of the facility shortly after former manager Stephen Snyder was abruptly fired on June 18.
While the GCAA didn’t reveal a reason for the dismissal, Snyder has maintained that his resistance to certain high-level political interference into the airport’s management brought about his downfall.
In a written announcement of Monday’s emergency session, GCAA chairman Deborah Phillips noted that Livesay and consultants Parrish and Partners “have worked well together and have been able to address many of the FAA inspection findings in a timely fashion, with FAA’s guidance.”
While Phillips didn’t identify the issues that have been resolved, she promised that a “full briefing” about the situation will be on next week’s regular meeting agenda.
“Some of the compliance requirements involve contracting with outside vendors, and state law requires board approval on (contract) awards and expenditures,” she wrote.
At the emergency session, Livesay asked the authority to approve proceeding immediately with FAA-required painting in the airport’s holding pattern area. The job will cost $25,000, she said, noting that the painting has to be completed by the Sept. 30 deadline.
The authority members voted 4-0 in favor of the expenditure. Mike Rose was absent from the session due to professional obligations.
The authority also agreed to authorize the chairman and staff to deal with any further items connected to the FAA inspection and to approve a change order in a contract that will allow work to commence on installation of an oil/water separator.
“The FAA’s been great to work with,” Phillips commented following the meeting. “Very understanding in granting us extensions.”
