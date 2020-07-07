Airport authority reviews finances

Barely a week into the new fiscal year, the Greenbrier County Airport Authority made a few personnel changes and reviewed finances during a Tuesday afternoon meeting.
The GCAA accepted the retirement of Randy Thomas, Greenbrier Valley Airport’s public safety manager, and promoted Fire Chief Toby Fleshman to take over the post. According to GCAA Chairman Deborah Phillips, Fleshman is fully certified, having passed all of the additional safety classes required for the job.
The authority also approved a two percent cost of living adjustment for all full-time hourly employees at the airport. That annual raise was somewhat lower than usual due to the uncertainty attached to the Covid-19 pandemic, Phillips said.
In addition, airport director Brian Belcher was authorized to adjust pay rates for personnel who were given extra responsibilities, effective with the start of the 2020-21 fiscal year on July 1.
Phillips said financial reports showed the airport had $110,000 in its operating account to begin the new year. The goal is to keep that balance above $100,000, she said.
The reserve (savings) account dipped below $2 million, however, Phillips discovered when she received confirmation that a controversial $568,000 payment to a contractor had cleared the bank.
That payment represented five or six change orders needed to add a fuel truck storage area to an existing $1.2 million construction project installing a new fuel farm at the airport. According to discussion at the GCAA’s May 19 meeting, the fuel truck storage addition was never brought before the airport authority for a vote. But authority members determined at that May meeting that the contractor performed the work in good faith and, to avoid litigation, they approved paying the full amount of the change orders.
Fuel sales are the airport’s bread and butter. While volume of sales is holding steady, the price of fuel is quite low, meaning revenue is down, Phillips noted.
Passenger counts on the airport’s commercial service from Delta Airline’s SkyWest are also quite low due to the pandemic. In March, 218 passengers boarded at Greenbrier Valley; that number dropped to 54 in May, Phillips said.
Despite the precipitous drop in passengers, the airport’s bottom line won’t suffer.
“We get paid per flight, not per passenger,” Phillips explained.
The GCAA is using a $1,042,622 federal CARES Act grant to fund salaries and related employee costs, she noted. After drawing down payroll-related reimbursement from that grant for May and June, $907,934.77 of that grant is still available.
Phillips said the airport is projected to be able to meet payroll obligations with that grant until July 2021.
