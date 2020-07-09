Members of the Greenbrier County Airport Authority recognized the distinguished public service career of past chairman Dr. Lowell Johnson at their regular meeting Tuesday. Johnson did not ask to be reappointed when his term on the GCAA ended last month.
A statement issued by Chairman Deborah Phillips to the board and airport staff was reviewed at the meeting and will be framed and presented to the honoree.
“Mr. Johnson has enjoyed a stellar career in public service,” Phillips said in the printed statement. “We appreciate his commitment to West Virginia and the people of Greenbrier County.
“Please join me in thanking him for his commitment to public service and his efforts on behalf of the Greenbrier (County) Airport Authority.”
According to Phillips’ statement, Johnson was appointed to the GCAA in 2010 and was elected chairman of the board only a few months later. It was a post he would hold for the next nine years. During his tenure, he was responsible for making many changes in airport operations, including updating facilities and overseeing compliance with general accounting procedures.
Earlier in his public service career, he served as the assistant secretary for ports in the West Virginia Department of Transportation, where he carried out air transportation policy for Gov. Bob Wise.
A native of Greenbrier County, Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Concord College, as well as a master’s degree in guidance and counseling and a doctorate in reading and psychology from West Virginia University.
He taught in the Greenbrier County school system, was a professor at Fairmont State College for 11 years and taught at Bluefield State College, where he was chair of the Division of Education. He was president of the West Virginia Education Association for four years and served on the National Education Association board of directors.
He was appointed to the state Board of Education in January 2004 and served as that body’s president and vice president.
