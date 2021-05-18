MAXWELTON — The demand for aircraft hangars has exceeded Greenbrier Valley Airport’s supply, and at least one member of the facility’s governing body wants to restart the conversation about meeting that need.
“We’re really missing the boat,” Mike Rose warned fellow members of the Greenbrier County Airport Authority during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
Greenbrier Valley’s 16 T-hangars (so called because of their shape, designed to allow them to nest together in a relatively compact space) are all leased, and there are 11 other aircraft owners on a waiting list eager to grab up any lease that comes open.
Pointing to recent hangar expansions in Petersburg and Morgantown, Rose said those relatively distant locales or others similarly situated could logically lure away some of the Maxwelton airport’s waiting list. And with the decision to lodge one’s aircraft in another city, the owner will likely choose to live nearby, thereby penalizing not just Greenbrier Valley Airport but also the surrounding community.
Before aircraft owners move to a new location, Rose said, they want to ensure the airplane that cost them half-a-million dollars or more will have a suitable shelter.
The need to move toward constructing more hangars is evident, Rose maintained.
“We need to move on this,” he urged. “A lot of out-of-state people are moving into this area.”
He added, “It is potentially a money-making venture for the airport.”
Authority chair Deborah Phillips noted that officials at the Morgantown airport had floated a bond to finance their hangar construction. But when Phillips inquired a couple of years ago about the feasibility of Greenbrier Valley’s following that path, she was told the market would not be receptive.
Rose said there may be a way to finance hangar construction without turning to a hesitant bond market.
Jon McCalmont, who serves as consultant Parrish & Partners’ liaison with the local airport, said when bids were solicited for hangar construction at Greenbrier Valley in 2018, only one company submitted a bid. That bid priced one row of 10 hangars at $1 million.
The airport has seen other recent projects attract single bidders, McCalmont reported earlier in Tuesday’s meeting.
Airport director Brian Belcher said when he reached out to a few interested parties who had dropped out of the bidding process on those recent projects, he found that they were opting to bid on bigger projects elsewhere instead.
McCalmont referenced the pandemic-driven increase in the cost of construction materials, saying, “It’s a difficult environment for construction right now.”
No vote was taken on whether to move forward with hangar expansion plans, but Rose and Phillips agreed to consult on the issue in the near future.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com