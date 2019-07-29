The Greenbrier County Airport Authority has been awarded a $142,500 grant from the Department of Transportation, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller announced Monday.
The funds will be used to conduct a drainage study at the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Maxwelton and help determine a strategy for the authority to comply with the Federal Water Pollution Control Act.
The congresswoman thanked the DOT for this investment in the airport.
“The infrastructure of our airports is a top priority of mine,” she said in the grant announcement. “Without them we could not strengthen our economy and create new opportunities for tourism.”
