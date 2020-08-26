Starting this week, several counties across West Virginia will take center stage in the fight against rabies, a significant public health threat in backyards.
The USDA plans to fly over Marion, Monongalia, Wetzel, Harrison, Taylor, Barbour, Preston, Upshur, Randolph, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers and Mercer counties and drop 740,000 rabies oral vaccination baits for raccoons and coyotes to devour – essentially battling the viral disease from the sky.
It’s part of the government’s National Rabies Management Program, an initiative that stretches from Maine to Alabama. The goal is to stop the spread of rabies among wild animals and protect pets and people.