Two weekly newspaper publishers, each of whom worked more than 30 years providing community journalism for local residents, are entering the West Virginia Press Association's Hall of Fame as the Class of 2019.
John C. Ailes (1913-1991) of the Hampshire Review and Charles R. 'Randy' Cline (1933-2001) of the Pineville Independent Herald will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a special luncheon at the WVPA's annual convention at Lakeview Resort on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Every other year, the member newspapers of the WVPA elect two members to the Hall of Fame from a slate of four nominees presented by the Hall of Fame Committee. The members of the Hall are honored at the annual convention and with a display at the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University.
The WVPA release said four nominees this year included Ailes, Cline, John Andrew Grose (1864-1943) of the Braxton Democrat and Marg Hood (1931-2000) of The Piedmont Herald.
The nominees were selected by the Hall of Fame Committee: Dean Diana Martinelli, WVU Reed College of Media; Ogden Nutting, Ogden Newspapers; Phoebe Heishman, Moorefield Examiner; Frank Wood, retired, The Register-Herald of Beckley; and Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association.
"All of the nominees this year received strong support from the membership," Smith said. "We are thrilled that John C. Ailes and Randy Cline will comprise the Class of 2019, but it's rewarding to know that nominees John Andrew Grose and Marg Hood also had support from the membership. All four were worthy of this honor. According to bylaws, Gross and Hood will be eligible again in 2023."
— Wendy Holdren