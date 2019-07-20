Ahead of anniversary, locals recall thrill of moon landing

Jewell Toler says she remembers when man first landed on the moon 50 years ago today. At the time, she lived in Logan County, and that was the hot topic of conversation for weeks – even if some believed it was staged.
"They said it was impossible," said Toler, a resident of Cyclone. "But nothing's impossible, not anymore. Not with the new technology."
On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong, commander of the Apollo 11 crew that included Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, was the first man to set foot upon the moon. Toler recalled how she watched that first step on television, and the memory still lingers. She called it amazing.
"Seeing it on TV recently has made my mind go back," she said. "I remember when it happened, they didn't stop talking about it for three months."
"They should do it again," Toler suggested. "Because some people still don't believe it happened."
Like Jim Adkins of Clear Fork.
"I have my doubts about that. I think they did that up in Hollywood.
"Really, in that time with our smarts, I don't think we had the smarts to do that," Adkins said. "That's why we haven't done it anymore."
He admitted that when he first saw it happen, he thought it was something amazing. It wasn't until recently that he began thinking that the landing could have been faked.
"At first, I thought it was something amazing. But I started considering, now that technology has become so prevalent, I don't think we had that back then," Adkins explained.
Even if it did happen, Adkins doesn't believe the U.S. should visit the moon again.
"What's that point?" he asked. "We have homeless people on the street that need taken care of, instead of wasting money on trying to get to the moon."
For some children, the moon landing wasn't something that was more interesting than playing outside. Connie Brown of Glen Fork, who was 10 at the time, said the moon landing wasn't something that too many of her friends or family talked about. It's still in her memory, though.
"I wasn't very old, but I do believe it happened," she said. "I remember them talking about it on television for days."
In the end, Brown supports another moon landing, even volunteering to go.
"I want to go to the moon," she stated. "I'd love to, if it wouldn't make me sick.
"I'd get to be by myself," she joked.
Raymond and Betty Walker of Pineville both watched the space module Eagle land on the lunar surface and Armstrong's first step, and both took pride in America's achievement.
"There is so much more to explore out there," Betty said. "And we're still ahead of Russia in the moon exploration, so I think we should still fund it."
Still, Betty said she never thought it was impossible, with all the scientists on the team.
"You know, some people still don't believe it," Raymond said. "They think it happened out in Arizona or somewhere, and they still believe that, but I don't."
Hearing of the moon landing was a thrill, said Ray Asbury of Wyoming County, but it isn't something that needs to happen again.
"I don't see why," he said. "You see, they say maybe there are resources out there, but I think it'd be pretty costly."
The only place Harold Halsey of Jesse remembers being during the moon landing was working at a local mine. However, he found time to listen to the news and encouraged his children to watch the drama unfold on television. He knew it was something big.
"Every time you leave Earth to go to the moon, that's a pretty big trip," he said. "If they go again, I'd like them to bring me back a pile of rocks so I can sell them. They sell for big dollars."
When it happened, all those years ago, Halsey felt a sense of pride.
"I'm proud of it," he said. "We were smart enough to use all those numbers and letters. The first people on the moon."
He recalled that when he was a boy in school, one of his peers always believed there would be people on the moon one day.
"I guess he was right," Halsey commented. "Who would've known? I thought he was as crazy as could be."
Meanwhile, his wife Brenda says that going back isn't necessary.
"It costs too much money to send people to the moon," she said. "On TV the other day, they said we didn't have the funds to do it."
Her husband, Harold, disagreed.
"They'd find another way to waste the money."
