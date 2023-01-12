Vandalia Health System announced Thursday that a definitive agreement has been signed for the company to acquire Oak Hill-based Plateau Medical Center from a subsidiary of Community Health Systems.
Vandalia Health is the parent company of Charleston Area Medical Center.
According to a press release, the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of March 2023.
"As a critical access hospital, Plateau Medical Center plays an important role in the Oak Hill community and beyond,” David Ramsey, president and CEO of Vandalia Health, said in the press release. "We are excited they are joining CAMC and Vandalia."
Once the transaction is complete, CAMC will sustain hospital operations and continue working with employees and members of the medical staff to deliver critical services to the region, according to the press release.
Stephanie Adkins, director of human resources and marketing for Plateau Medical, said Thursday she currently had limited further information to share on the transaction. "Right now, it's very early," she said.
PMC is a licensed 25-bed hospital which employs about 315 people on the Oak Hill campus and in surrounding clinics. Special services offered include cardiology, emergency medicine, family practice, general surgery, internal medicine and pediatrics.
For more on the Fayette County hospital, visit www.plateauhealth.com.
