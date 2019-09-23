After seven years of uncertainty about its future, the Green Bank Observatory (GBO) received word Monday that the National Science Foundation had awarded Associated Universities Inc. a five-year cooperative agreement to continue operations at the Pocahontas County facility.
A nonprofit research management organization, Associated Universities Inc. (AUI) quietly began to manage operations at GBO in 2016. According to its website (www.aui.edu), the Washington, D.C.-based AUI is “dedicated to planning, building and operating large national and international scientific facilities.”
Under the terms of the agreement with AUI, the NSF “will support the full breadth of observatory research, education and outreach,” including operating the 100-meter Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope (GBT), the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope, an NSF news release indicated.
NSF established the GBO more than 60 years ago as the nation’s first national observatory. Since that time, the facility has “helped transform astronomical research,” from hunting the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy to understanding star formation and pioneering radio astronomy techniques, the release noted.
“The Green Bank Observatory launched an age of pioneering work in radio astronomy and has been one of the National Science Foundation’s longest sustained investments,” NSF Director France Córdova said in the release. “Using the Green Bank Telescope, scientists are providing critical insights into the nature of our universe.”
Protected by mountains and the restrictions of the National Radio Quiet Zone and the West Virginia Radio Astronomy Zone, GBO telescopes are able to detect faint radio signals from space that would otherwise be overwhelmed by radio-frequency interference.
“The GBT is an excellent general-purpose instrument that enables transformative advances in astronomy,” said Harshal Gupta, the NSF program officer for Green Bank Observatory. “Using the GBT, astronomers recently detected the most massive neutron star known, a discovery with implications for understanding the limit at which such stars collapse to form black holes.”
NSF issued its Record of Decision regarding the path forward for GBO on July 26, after considering science priorities, the results of a comprehensive multi-year environmental review that included input from the public and other factors.
At the time that decision was announced, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., issued a statement in which he said he included provisions in the 2018 federal spending bill preventing NSF from divesting itself of facilities and encouraging the agency to work with federal, academic and private-sector partners to develop plans for future operations.
“I believe that the observatory’s contributions to national and international science and the West Virginia commitment to this work justifies the Foundation’s strong, continued full-time support and presence at the observatory,” Manchin said at the time.
In announcing Monday’s agreement, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she had been vocal throughout the NSF process and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, had advocated for resources to continue GBO’s operations.
“It doesn’t seem like a month goes by without reading about another discovery made at the Green Bank Observatory,” Capito said in the announcement. “I am excited that the NSF has made the wise decision to continue this partnership and provide some much-needed stability to help continue fostering innovation and discovery.”
•••
GBO employs around 100 people, many of whom are active in their small West Virginia communities.
A major tourist attraction, drawing some 50,000 visitors each year, the GBO’s annual economic impact on Pocahontas County was estimated at just under $30 million in 2015.
The community fought vigorously against what was originally perceived as an effort by NSF to shutter the observatory.
A pair of “scoping meetings” in November 2016 to gather public comment on plans to reduce federal support for the facility attracted 333 people, 58 of whom offered oral comments. Another 817 written letters and emails were received by NSF during a designated comment period.
Public comments were overwhelmingly opposed to closing GBO, with almost 94.5 percent opposing closure and less than 1 percent (only one individual) favoring it. That lone proponent cited GBO’s failure thus far to discover extraterrestrial life as the primary reason the facility should close.
