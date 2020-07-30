Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will have a representative from his office meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Aug. 6: 11 a.m. to noon – Nicholas County Courthouse, 700 Main St., Summersville
Aug. 10: 11 a.m. to noon – Top Knot Coffee, 331 Neville St., Beckley
Aug. 13: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Oceana Town Hall, 1285 Cook Parkway, Oceana
Aug. 17: 11 a.m. to noon – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Aug. 26: 10:30 a.m. to noon – Wyoming County Courthouse, 24 Main St., Pineville
Aug. 27: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Bradshaw Town Hall, Buchanan Avenue, Bradshaw
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.